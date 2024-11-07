PNE face Portsmouth in their final match before the international break

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is full of belief his side ought to be higher up the Championship table.

The second tier, after 14 games, is as tight as ever with just four points separating Plymouth Argyle in 22nd spot and ninth placed Swansea City. The Lilywhites are one of six clubs with 15 points to their name, and head into the weekend’s round of fixtures in 20th.

North End have played 12 matches under Heckingbottom, who was appointed in mid-August. He has overseen three wins, six draws and three defeats. But, some big decisions have gone against PNE in games - while they surrendered recent three and two goal leads, against Argyle and Norwich City.

Preston have also been without the banned Milutin Osmajic for the last six games, while fellow front man Will Keane has missed the previous seven through injury. Heckingbottom sees plenty of positives in the work being done and displays on the pitch, but that points column is a major gripe at present.

"The preparation, the detail, the work and then the performance of the players has been good," said Heckingbottom. "The bit that is really pleasing me at the moment is how we are outperforming teams... not only on the pitch but in terms of xG and things like that, because it was a big issue for the group. But, the game and result will always be determined in both boxes.

“Whilst we are not getting help from the officials - five shocking decisions in the last eight games - we still could've done enough ourselves in games, to get a lot more points. There's nothing we can do about that - it's out of our control. I can let it ruin my week, or I can prepare properly for Portsmouth. I'm going to prepare properly for Portsmouth.

"Overall, the level of performance has been that good. When you leave a stadium, your feeling is always determined by a result. If we'd have come away with a one or two-nil win (against Sunderland), people couldn't say it wasn't deserved and everyone would've been elated. But, the performance deserved it and we have been having that. I have to try and look beyond that, blank out the poor decisions we are getting and just be pleased we're picking up points.

“I know this league inside out and I know there is no reason why we can't be competing with the likes of Sunderland. I like so much about how the lads have been, I do. The pleasing thing for me, is when I am speaking to people in football, I know when teams are preparing for us - we've got an identity, clear style and people are having to be really disciplined in how they perform, to get the better of us. I take that as a compliment.

“What comes with that, is that you are never going to play a team who is underprepared. But, that's what you have to be if you want to be a good team, climb and be at the top. No-one should ever take you lightly. Looking at our performances, since that Millwall game, our performances have been at a much higher level than where we are in the league - a much higher level. It could look so different, but the performances would've still been the same - and more than enough to pick up more points."

North End’s final match before the international break is away to Portsmouth, as they head to Fratton Park for the first time since December 2012. Preston haven’t won away from home since March; they threw three points away at Home Park a couple of weeks ago. A couple of matches aside, though, PNE’s boss thinks his team have played well enough on the road and should’ve ticked that box by now.

"Oxford was a strange game," said Heckingbottom. "Again, just looking back at how we lost that. I know we had a man sent off, but we were 2-1 down at the time out of nowhere. Millwall, I wasn't happy with. Apart from that, Burnley we should've won and Plymouth we should've won. Hopefully we do win down at Portsmouth."