The PNE boss wants more goals and shots from his team

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says his team still has big room for improvement in the final third.

The Lilywhites are 15th for goals scored in the Championship this season and 16th for xG, but in the bottom four on shots and shot creating actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is something Heckingbottom is looking to hammer home - turning promising attacking positions into scoring opportunities and efforts at goal.

Emil Riis is PNE’s top goal scorer in the Championship | Getty Images

Emil Riis leads the way with nine league goals this season. Milutin Osmajic is next with seven while Sam Greenwood has chipped in with five and Brad Potts four.

Mads Frokjaer and Will Keane both have a couple and five PNE players have one to their name. North End’s boss insists creativity and goals must come from all over the pitch.

“It's on everyone,” said Heckingbottom. “My biggest thing is, and this has been throughout the season, we've changed quite a bit how we play without the ball. And when we win, it's been good. But the amount of times we're getting in the final third, in really good positions, and not ending with a shot has been frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then there's other bits where we have been good building with the ball and then we dominate the ball, but with that comes the fact that you're generally playing against 11 men behind the ball - and that brings its own problems. So, there's other ways then that we have to be good to create and that's risking the ball more but then losing it, regaining it high... and also set plays.

“So, I've just gone through so many different ways there that can help us score goals and that's every player. Whether that's delivery from set plays and people attacking it. Whether that's the people trying to provide the assists and being better with the quality in the final third. And then ultimately, when we lose it, because we will, every player to win the ball back and win it back quick.”

After a recent home match Heckingbottom stressed his view that North End should be much more dangerous and productive from set-pieces. Since then opportunities have come for the likes of Liam Lindsay, Jack Whatmough and Ryan Porteous, but he is far from satisfied yet.

“We're still from nowhere near where I want us to be,” said Heckingbottom. “It is a frustration for me. And again, I've said it a number of times after games to you guys about that for us to be a top team in this league, we're going to have to outperform the stats. And statistically, our xG has gone right up there from set-plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we've scored nowhere near enough and that's shown. So, not only do I want us to get to that level, but I want us to outperform that as well and be even more clinical. So, yeah, a long, long way to go on that. I've seen improvements, definitely, but I want to be winning games. I'd take two headed goals from corners at the weekend and then we'll have the conversation.”

“Going to be changes in the summer.”

A busy summer of transfer activity is anticipated at Deepdale and attacking reinforcements look particularly likely for North End. It remains to be seen whether Preston look to play with wingers after Josh Bowler’s loan move was ended and Jeppe Okkels headed out to Aberdeen.

But, loan wing-backs Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Jayden Meghoma will head back to their parent clubs and need replacing - while Emil Riis and Robbie Brady are out of contract at the end of the season. Does PNE’s boss expect to eye different attacking profiles to what he currently has?

“Yeah, it depends,” said Heckingbottom. “Like I’ve said, there's going to be changes in the summer, definitely. People staying; people going. So with that, we will always be looking for things to help balance the squad. And my big one is creating chances and scoring goals, definitely.”