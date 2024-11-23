Manager Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE drew 1-1 with Derby County on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted his side didn’t deserve all three points against Derby County.

The Lilywhites, in the first match back after the international break, took the lead through Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood. From Andrew Hughes’ cross from the left, Greenwood stooped low and looped his header into the far right corner.

But, the Rams were back on level terms just six minutes later, when Jerry Yates got free inside the box and placed his diving header past Freddie Woodman. The second half was a poor spectacle in which chances were in desperately short supply.

“Yeah, we didn’t do enough to win the game,” said Heckingbottom. “We huffed and puffed. The game did not surprise us... we knew how Derby had been picking up points, really well organised and will do anything to disrupt and stop you playing. They are a massive, massive threat from set-plays and my big disappointment is the fact we got in front - then not long after gave a goal away from a set-play, which is frustrating.

“A massive percentage of their goals have been coming from set-plays, so they must do a lot of work on it, to prepare. From our point of view, it’s a second ball and we leave a runner - it’s an easy goal for them, which made the game more difficult and gave them something to hang on to. Another frustration is we have conceded another goal, when Freddie (Woodman) has not had a save to make. It is becoming a bit of a pattern.

“We need to be a lot stronger and make sure, when we are not playing at our best, just keep a clean sheet and have that as the base. In terms of having the ball (first half was more positive) and we were decent. Emil (Riis) was really isolated though at the top of the pitch. So, while the bodies allowed us to dominate the ball, too many times we got into good areas and couldn’t get Ledo or Ali McCann in the box - and we have to, if we are going to play that way.

“We just felt, with more pace in Milly and Emil, we could try and exploit that space. The problem is, because they were that bit deeper in the second half, we had less space to play in. They didn’t really have any controlled possession in our half, to exploit that space. We didn’t do enough second half and we didn’t create enough big chances. Second half was comfortable, but we just did not look a threat and I have to give them credit for that - how they went man-to-man and stopped us.

“I also have to look at where we missed the opportunities. Everything was in front... if you have seen Derby play, that is what they do well. Our subs would’ve been better if they were up to speed, but we have to get them minutes and get them on the pitch. One dropped to Milly that they defended really well and blocked... I would’ve fancied Keano if it had dropped to him. We couldn’t force that one chance that we needed.”

Preston’s boss confirmed that Mads Frokjaer had only joined in training on Friday, having been dealing with a hamstring issue post-Portsmouth. From the start, Heckingbottom went with Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Ryan Ledson in midfield. Matching Derby’s aggression was part of the thinking, with PNE’s boss having not deployed that trio before.

“I think it was the first time, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “Ledo did well. It was to get a bit of control in the game, like in the first half. Sam (Greenwood) didn’t play up against their centre-back. He played as a spare player as well. They are great going man-for-man with how they defend against you and it was to stop them doing that. We thought they might play 4-2-3-1; they played 5-3-2. But with that system, either way we knew we could still have that extra body in there.

“What it took away from then, when we got in behind them, Emil won a couple of good races in the channel - but we were not getting that extra body in the box. That is why we made the (half time) change. I am talking about how frustrated I am with their goal, but when your ‘keeper has not had a save to make it shows that the team has stood strong, defended well and dealt with their threat. Probably, defences on stop is the best way to describe it.”

Wingers Josh Bowler and Jeppe Okkels - both signed this summer by PNE - did not get on the pitch again. It is something the North End chief has been asked on more than one occasion over the last few weeks - and he backed up his view that the system didn’t suit either player on the day.

“Yeah, the wing-backs,” said Heckingbottom. “How we started earlier on in the season, we sort of defended with a 4-4-2. But then, when we get the ball, we still look the same if a winger comes on and plays high, and a wing-back on the other side is providing the chances. When we were doing that we were not getting the results, and we changed back to this. Particularly, when we had Kaine and Robbie, they were producing. All of a sudden, on either side we had players being productive at one end of the pitch and still defending strong at the other. So, yeah, that is why we went back to the shape.”