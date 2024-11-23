Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have picked up 14 points from the 14 games under Heckingbottom

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says ‘a lot of work’ is needed if the Lilywhites are to achieve their long-term goals.

For now, though, the Lilywhites chief is focusing on two big things North End need to change - if they are to pick up more points and climb the Championship table. After Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Derby County, at Deepdale, PNE remained in 20th spot.

Since Heckingbottom came through the door in late August, Preston have won three league games, drawn seven and lost four. After the share of the spoils with Paul Warne’s side, Heckingbottom was asked if the job has been harder than he thought so far - with regards to his long-term goal of challenging at the top end of the division.

“Yeah, those goals are long term goals,” said Heckingbottom. “There’s a lot of work to be done, we know that. I wish it was that easy and you could just come, click your fingers and change things like that. But, there is a lot of work to be done - we understand that. But yeah, they are 100 per cent my goals and the club’s goals.

“What has it been now, 14 games or so? That, for me, I cannot come in from that (Derby) game and say we deserved more. There are things we did well... standing up to their threats, but we didn’t create enough. I think that is a fair point for both teams. If I am looking at the other games, we have had too many when we’ve been on top and not come away with three points.

“At the minute, we’ve been on a trend when we have been the better team, but we’ve been picking up too many draws. Then, when we haven’t been the better team, we’ve got beat. So, that is the thing that needs to change. We need to be able to pick up points when we’ve not been the best team on the pitch. Likewise, when we are the best team on the pitch, we need to make sure it is three points and not one.”