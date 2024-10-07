Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aston Villa loan man started the win over Watford and draw against Burnley

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has praised Kaine Kesler-Hayden for recent performances - and now hopes to take him to the next level.

The on-loan Aston Villa man has started the last two Championship games, with PNE beating Watford at home and earning a deserved point at Burnley. North End made the versatile full back their third signing of the summer transfer window, prior to Heckingbottom’s appointment as boss.

But, he has forced his way into his side and put in some bright displays - while quickly becoming a favourite among the Deepdale faithful. Kesler-Hayden’s performance at Turf Moor saw him awarded the Man of the Match award and Heckingbottom hopes there’s even more to come from the 21-year-old.

“Yeah, Kaine has done well,” said Heckingbottom. “I don’t want to say too much other than I’m really pleased with him. I think he is recognising what his attributes are and we are trying to get him to realise how to best use them, in a game. He has got some stand out quality.

“His physical outputs are fantastic and that is his strength. You can see he’s got pace, can get in behind and he’s actually got pace where he can keep going and going, all the way to 99 minutes - or whatever it was (versus Burnley).”

It’s almost a fortnight until PNE are back in action, with Coventry City heading to Deepdale on October 19. Last international break, Heckingbottom used the entire time to hammer home his ideas on the training pitch - having been thrust straight into a three-game week upon arrival. He’s content with the progress being made and will allow the squad the necessary time to recharge - before getting back to it.

“Yeah, I have been pleased with the players,” said Heckingbottom. “The break, there will be a bit of rest and recovery over the piece. And then it’s just getting us into a really good place, so that when we start back before the Coventry City week, everyone is ready to go.”