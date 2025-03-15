PNE host Pompey at Deepdale this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom feels Portsmouth’s away record does not reflect their performances on the road.

Pompey head into Saturday’s clash in Lancashire sitting 17th in the table - two points and places behind the Lilywhites. It was John Mousinho’s side who came out on top in the reverse fixture and that proved a springboard for a run of improved form.

Of the promoted side’s 42 points, 32 of them have come on home soil with two wins, four draws and 12 defeats on their travels. Portsmouth are looking to bounce back from a disappointing Fratton Park loss to bottom club Plymouth Argyle though and Heckingbottom fully expects them to be stern opponents.

“Their record at home is far better than their away record, but I’ve certainly seen enough of them now away to know that they're approaching the games in the same way,” said Heckingbottom. “Dangerous, dangerous opponents. The Leeds game shows that; the game away at Sheffield United showed that.

“Their style of play... not obsessed with passes. That was interesting the other day at Plymouth - they literally surrendered the ball and Portsmouth have gone from the team, I think, who have made the least passes in the league to all of a sudden having 80 per cent possession.

“So they're a team who, off the back of the little possession they do have generally, so many crosses come into your box. High turnovers, high regains, opportunities and goals from regains in the opposition's half. That's been their big shift in style, I think, after their first half a dozen games.

“Their home form - they went really direct, real high press and tried to use the atmosphere, the crowd and it's worked. Although the results would argue that they're playing far better at home than away from home, they're still trying to maintain that same aggressive style away from home as well.”

John Mousinho anticipating ‘tough day’

The former Preston captain and midfielder spoke to BBC Radio Solent to share his view on North End’s season and the challenge they will present Portsmouth.

"Well, I think they've picked up well since the start of the season," said Mousinho. "Probably similar to us in terms of that inconsistency, but they are a solid side. We've probably been a bit more inconsistent, where we'd win four nil then lose four nil.

“They've got some really good players. I'm not entirely sure what the remit was but Paul certainly ticked all of the boxes in terms of making Preston stable, after I suppose a start to the season which ended in turmoil with Ryan Lowe leaving.

“So, I think they are a very good side and at Deepdale they've been decent. They've picked up some good results recently, including what they managed to do in midweek, so it's going to be a tough day."

