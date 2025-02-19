Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The FA are investigating the incident which took place during PNE’s 0-0 draw with Burnley

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has issued his stance after racism allegations were made against striker Milutin Osmajic.

The FA are investigating the report made by Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, with the incident having taken place during last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the match the Clarets midfielder took to social media to ‘call out racism’ while labelling it as ‘disgusting abuse’.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, speaks to Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley | Getty Images

PNE and Burnley both issued official club statements after the match with North End stating that the Montengrin ‘strongly refuted’ the claim. It has been reported that the FA expect to receive referee Andrew Kitchen’s report on Monday.

Heckingbottom did not wish to say much on the situation following his side’s 1-1 draw with Millwall on Tuesday night.

“No, it's under development,” said Heckingbottom. “But I'm not going to be discussing it. I think we have to show the incident the importance that it deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One thing I've been disappointed about is all the nonsense that's been put online and everywhere. I've seen... listen, I'm not getting involved in it.

“And we've told everyone at our club not to get involved in it. He is upset. He didn't sleep well that first night. But, he's okay.”

Osmajic dropped to the bench for the Millwall encounter but Heckingbottom didn’t put that down to the ongoing situation.

“Milly was ill,” said Heckingbottom. “I don't know if you can remember when he was ill all that week of Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He didn't train the following week then we played him against Wycombe because we needed him. He ended up playing 120 minutes.

Then he cramped up in the next game a few days later at Norwich. And then we had him in again against Burnley, so we were protecting Milly.”