Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE striker scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season last time out

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will not be getting worked up over Emil Riis’ contract.

The Dane took his goal tally for the season to seven last weekend, with a brace against Sheffield Wednesday as PNE ran out 3-1 winners at Deepdale. Riis has also netted against Oxford, Coventry, Portsmouth and West Brom this campaign - while providing two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed in October 2020 from Randers FC, Riis has racked up 41 goals in 162 appearances (107 starts) for Preston and assisted a further 12. He suffered a serious knee injury in January 2023 and missed the rest of that season and first half of next.

This is the first season since 2021/22 in which Riis is set to play all of it. The 26-year-old netted 16 goals that particular year and with seven already on the board, a similar number must be eyed up by the front man. As for his contract, which expires in the summer, Heckingbottom would like to get something sorted but doesn’t blame the player whatsoever if he opts to take his time.

"Yeah, but listen I don't worry about players wanting to run their contracts down," said Heckingbottom. "It is totally their responsibility. If I think back to when I was a player, you are well within your rights. From my point of view I, we, the club get relaxed about it.

“You can flip it the other way... players are trying to earn and show their value to me, as well as other clubs. At the same time we are obviously looking at replacements and other players. It's always a catch 22 for players but I have got no problem with it at all."