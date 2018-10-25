Paul Gallagher unlucky not to start Brentford win says Preston North End boss Alex Neil

Alex Neil says Paul Gallagher was unlucky not to start Preston’s win over Brentford.

READ MORE: Callum Robinson knows Preston North End's game management needs to improve after Brentford win

The experienced midfielder came on as a late substitute for the 4-3 win at Deepdale on Wednesday night having impressed off the bench against Hull, Wigan and Aston Villa as the Lilywhites got their season up and running.

Elsewhere in midfield, Ben Pearson’s return for suspension meant there was no place in the squad for Ryan Ledson who had started the 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium last Saturday.

Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne started alongside Pearson in the middle of the park.

“Gally’s experience of what he’s done for us in recent weeks meant he got the nod on the bench and he was really unfortunate not to start the game to be honest,” said Neil.

“But with their legs and energy and mobility in the middle I felt the three I went with were best suited to the game.

“Ryan’s a young lad and has played quite a few minutes already and every opportunity when Ben’s not been available we’ve put him in the team.

“He just needs to keep working hard and do what he can.”