Paul Gallagher's Preston North End goals in pictures Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher recently scored the 100th goal of his senior career. Let's look back at some of the goals he has scored in a PNE shirt down the years. 1. Home debut goal for Gally Paul Gallagher scores on his Preston home debut against Sheffield Wednesday in August 2007 2. FA Cup hat-trick Paul Gallagher completes his hat-trick against Barnet in the FA Cup in Novembver 2013 3. Gally tames the Shrews Paul Gallagher scores the second goal of his hat-trick for Preston against Shrewsbury in April 2014 4. Knee-slide before the heartache Paul Gallagher celebrates giving Preston the lead at Rotherham in the play-off semi-final second leg in May 2014.