Paul Gallagher's play-off knowhow tells him Preston North End still have plenty to play for

Paul Gallagher knows more than most about challenging for the Championship play-offs.

The Preston North End midfielder had even eventful time at Leicester City when it came to battling at the sharp end of the second tier.

With the Foxes the 34-year-old experienced dramatic final days, near misses and clinging on to a coveted space in the top six.

That all makes him the perfect man to assess where the Lilywhites – 11th and nine points adrift – stand with 13 games to play.

Gallagher’s message is a clear one, it isn’t over until it’s over.

“I’ve been here many times before,” he said.

“When I was at Leicester we had a really good run when we came into the play-offs one season.

“There was once where we just missed out as well.

“When Sven-Goran Eriksson came in back in 2010 we were bottom of the league I think.

“Paolo Sousa got sacked after 10 games and we just ended up missing out by a few points.

“Also at Leicester we had to beat Preston at Deepdale to secure our place in the play-offs.

“We were fifth all season, started having a wobble and needed a win. We got it but you are sitting there knowing two or three teams are coming.

“You’d rather be chasing than being shot at.

“Being at the top of the league and having a good cushion is nice, but when it gets to the final stages and you’re only two or three points ahead then it can become nerve-racking.”

It will take a remarkable run of form for the Lilywhites to break into the top six.

But Gallagher’s knowhow means he is seeing some good signs from a side that is unbeaten in seven Championship games ahead of the trip to Millwall on Saturday.

“There’s always a team that surprises everyone and comes out of the pack with confidence and momentum,” he said.

“Millwall themselves got very close last year.

“You just think, ‘Why not’? It’s a great division to play in and that’s why a lot of people love watching it.

“When I’m at homeI’d rather watch a Championship game than a Premier League match because you never know who’s going to win or what is going to happen.”