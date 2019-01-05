Paul Gallagher is Preston North End’s Mr Reliable

Experienced head Paul Gallagher has stood out as a beacon of health in what has been a testing period on the injury front for Preston.

While injuries, especially hamstring issues, have hit the North End frontline hard, 34-year-old Gallagher has kept going.

He has started the last 10 games, a run stretching back to mid-November.

Gallagher has completed the full 90 minutes in seven of them – the latest being the 2-1 defeat at Rotherham on New Year’s Day.

Against Aston Villa three days before that, he had only come off in stoppage time and been replaced by Ethan Walker – in doing so, Walker became the youngest player to play in a league game for the Lilywhites.

Gallagher’s run of starts started after the 1-1 draw at Ipswich, one where he came off the bench to score PNE’s equaliser and then played in goal for 20 minutes after Chris Maxwell’s red card.

In the Championship and League Cup this term, he has started 15 games and come off the bench nine times. North End manager Alex Neil holds Gallagher up as a picture of professionalism.

“Gally manages himself, he is a top professional,” said Neil.

“He is one of the first here in the morning to get his rubs done, doing the ice baths and the jacuzzis.

“Gally does his stretches the yoga, all that kind of stuff, he ticks all the boxes pretty much as a professional to make sure he is right to train and play.

“If the senior players can bleed that into the younger lads and get them into the same mode of thought as quickly as possible, it would help them.”

For the games against Villa and Rotherham, North End were without a full team due in the main to injuries .

Midfielder Ben Pearson was suspended and serves the final instalment of a four-game ban in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Doncaster.

Six of those missing over Christmas – Alan Browne, Ben Davies, Sean Maguire, Brandon Barker, Louis Moult and Callum Robinson – have all had hamstring injuries of one severity or another.

Josh Earl (thigh), Chris Maxwell (knee), Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin (both ACL) are sidelined too.