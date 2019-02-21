Paul Gallagher hopes Preston North End can continue to show their swagger on the road at Millwall

Paul Gallagher says Preston North End’s confidence when playing away from home couldn’t be higher than it is right now.

The Lilywhites head to Millwall on Saturday hoping to make it four straight wins on their travels and extend their Championship unbeaten run to eight games.

Paul Gallagher celebrates the win at QPR with PNE boss Alex Neil

In 2019 they have already hit top form at Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Bolton Wanderers and are looking for more of the same at The Den.

“We wanted to get stronger on the road,” said Gallagher.

“Last season we were very good, we were going to places and thinking, ‘We’re going to win today’.

“We’ve got that feeling back at the moment.

Gallagher has captained the side for large parts of their recent good run

“That’s not an arrogance, just confidence that comes with winning games and with the momentum you get.

“The run we’re on is very good.

“We went on one not so long ago but we had a few draws in there and to try and keep the wins coming will be important to get where we want to get to.”

The Lilywhites are enjoying life on the road at the moment but The Den is traditionally one of the more hostile venues to visit in the Football League.

The Lions head into the game in good spirits, having reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and picked up a 1-0 win at play-off chasing Derby County on Wednesday night.

“I watched their game the other night,” Gallagher said.

“I thought ours was a bad game on Saturday but I think that beat us!

“As an away performance, though, Millwall will walk away happy with the three points.

“No one will remember that game but they needed the points.

“Going to Millwall is always difficult, the fans get right behind them but we’ve done well on the road in the last few games. A lot is said about the atmosphere there.

“It is a little bit loud but once you cross that white line you forget about what’s around you and get on with playing the game.

“You’re concentrating on what you’re trying to do and that’s trying to get those three points and catch the teams above us.”It will likely be a familiar looking PNE line-up this weekend, boss Neil having had the luxury of making just one change in the last six games

Gallagher has been a mainstay of the set-up, scoring five goals in 31 appearances this season.

“We’re confident at the moment and have had a settled team for the last six or seven games and the results show that,” Gallagher said.

“You build relationships around the field and you know what people’s strengths and weaknesses are.

“You get that good blend and we’ve got players who can play in different positions and we’re flexible too.

“We have options as well.

“We’re one of the teams who, when people do come off the bench, they score goals and make an impact.

“There are also lads not even making the bench who have played a lot of games this season.

“We’ve got some momentum and we’re playing really well.”