Paul Gallagher extends his PNE stay

Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has signed a new contract to stay at Deepdale.

Gallagher, 33, was out of contract this summer but has agreed a one-year deal.

Paul Gallagher in action for Preston against Brentford

His association with North End goes back to 2007 when he made 19 appearances while on loan from Blackburn Rovers.

He came back to Deepdale on loan from Leicester City in October 2013, a loan which ended up running until May 2015 when he helped PNE to promotion via the League One play-offs.

Gallagher signed permanently in June 2015 and throughout that time has been a first-team regular.

In total he has made 223 appearances in a Preston shirt.

Last season in league and cup Gallagher made 23 starts and came off the bench 11 times, scoring twice.

Gallagher joins team-mates Darnell Fisher, Tom Clarke, Sean Maguire and Mathew Hudson in agreeing new contracts in the last couple of weeks.