Paul Gallagher didn’t want stint as Preston North End’s emergency goalkeeper to end

Paul Gallagher admits he would be tempted to put on the keeper gloves again after his stint between the posts in Preston’s draw with Ipswich.

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher is mobbed after scoring his side's equalising goal against Ipswich

The midfielder played for more 20 minutes in nets after Chris Maxwell was sent-off in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

Having come off the bench to score with his first touch for PNE’s equaliser, Gallagher was needed in goal as Alex Neil had made all his substitutions and couldn’t call on the services of Declan Rudd.

“I asked our goalkeeper coach Jack Cudworth what time are we starting training today because I fancy playing in goal again” said Gallagher.

“When Chris got sent-off and we needed someone to go in, I just felt confident.

“I told the manager that I was up for it and would go in goal for him.

“He wanted Louis Moult to go in at first because we didn’t have any midfielders on the pitch apart from myself and Ben Pearson.

“Fair play to Louis, he went and slotted into midfield and did a great job for us.

“I loved it out there, when the fourth official put seven minutes of stoppage-time on the board I wanted it to be 15!

“The one shot I had to save, I didn’t want to push over for a corner because Ipswich had some big lads and were good at set pieces.

“I just punched it away to try and keep it alive for us.

“The lads in front of me were magnificent, they put their bodies on the line and headed everything.”

While this was Gallagher’s first senior appearance as a keeper, being in nets was not a new experience for him.

The 34-year-old said: “I used to train at Blackburn with Vince O’Keefe when I was in the youth team there.

“On a Thursday night I would go down there for the keeper sessions he did.

“It was just something to do at the time.

“As a kid I played for a team called Blackburn Eagles and our keeper was once missing for two months so I went in goals then.

“A couple of years ago at Newcastle I made a diving save on the line but unfortunately I didn’t have the gloves on so I got sent-off!”

Maxwell’s red card against Ipswich came as a result of two yellow cards.

He was booked for a foul on Jordan Roberts which saw the home side awarded a penalty, one which Freddie Sears put away just before half-time.

The Welshman’s second caution came after he raced out of his box to challenge Kayden Jackson.

He will serve a one-match ban, with Rudd set to return to the side at Bristol City this Saturday.

Gallagher said: “After the game I told Maxi that he had saved us so many times and not to dwell on this. He plays as a sweeper keeper.”