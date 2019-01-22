Out-of-favour Preston North End defender Andy Boyle linked with Dundalk return

Andy Boyle is being linked with a return to the club Preston North End signed him from - Dundalk.

The out-of-favour central defender is back at Deepdale having spent the first half of the season on loan at Dundee but is set to leave again before the end of the month.

Dundalk newspaper The Argus are reporting that the 27-year-old could be close to completing a move back to Oriel Park.

Whether that would see Boyle's North End contract terminated six months early or him move on loan for the remainder of the campaign, remains to be seen.

The initial two-and-a-half year deal he signed on joining PNE in January 2017 runs out at the end of the season.

Boyle arrived in Lancashire having helped Dundalk to three League of Ireland titles and success in Europe where they reached the group stages of the Europa League.

The centre half has found game-time hard to come by with PNE however, making just 12 appearances in a North End shirt.

He spent the second half of last season with Doncaster and then joined Dundee on loan at the end of August, making 13 appearances and scoring one goal for the Scottish Premiership strugglers.

Boyle is one of several fringe players who could be on the move during the January transfer window.

Kevin O'Connor, Michael Crowe and Calum Woods are all seen as needing games by the North End hierarchy with some deals likely to run right until the deadline.