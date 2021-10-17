Our tribute to Trevor gave me a glimpse into the future if we were to ever get promotion, says Preston fan John Smith

The game was a celebration of our late owner Trevor Hemmings' life and it was great to see Deepdale almost full.

It gave me a glimpse of what match days might be like if we were to ever reach the riches of the Premier League.

The large crowd was due to the unprecedented generosity of the clubs reduced ticketing prices which enabled more than 8,000 extra people to be present in order to celebrate the life of their favourite “Uncle”

Ben Whiteman challenges Derby's Lee Buchanan

Trevor Hemmings with the money being donated to his favourite charities.

Prior to taking my seat, I had bumped into a couple of fans that I used to stand with on the old Spion Kop in the 1970s who, amazingly, had flown over from their home in America especially for the occasion such was the measure of their respect for the “man in the flat cap”.

Whether or not playing in front of an almost full house or the week’s events had got to the players is hard to tell but we started slowly and it is safe to say that we were not on fire and did not have a single shot on target throughout the dull first half.

I thought top scorer Emil Riis looked isolated up front and unfortunately our failure to pose little attacking threat to the opposition defence has become a common feature in our play this season.

In my opinion Frankie McAvoy’s rigid formations have become relatively easy for opposing coaches to work out and it was only when when he finally switched to playing four at the back very late on in the second half that we had our best period of the game.

On a positive note we did not lose but alarmingly another draw means we now sit only four points off the drop zone having not won any of our last seven league matches.