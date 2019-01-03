"Not messing about are we?": The best social media reactions as Preston bring in Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts to make it three signings in three days

Brad Potts in action against Preston last season
Preston North End made it three signings in three days as Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts arrived at Deepdale on Thursday.

Below we round up the best of the reactions on social media.