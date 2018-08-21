Norwich searching for right balance as they welcome Preston to Carrow Road

Norwich are still trying to find the right balance after a slow start to the new season.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke’s side have just one point from their opening three games and are 20th in the table.

Ahead of hosting Preston North End on Wednesday night the Canaries’ only Championship home game so far this season saw them go down 4-3 at home to West Bromwich Albion.

“They’ll probably be disappointed with their start,” said PNE boss Alex Neil, who led Norwich to promotion in 2015.

“They’ve only collected one point so far and I think if anything there will be more pressure on them at home to try and get a win.

“They are a decent side though. They keep the ball well.

“I think they’ve conceded quite a few goals this season so that’s something they’ll be trying to stem but equally they’ve scored a few goals this season as well.

“It’s just that trade off between getting the balance between attack and defence right.”

If that West

Bromwich Albion clash is anything to go by, Neil is expecting an open, attacking game when he returns to his former club for a second time as North End manager.

“I watched the game, both teams were really open and expansive to the stage where I’m not sure who was trying to defend,” he said.

“Every team has their own difficulties they are trying to overcome and Norwich are no different.

“They do make the pitch big and are quite expansive and we’ll just have to cope with that.”