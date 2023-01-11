Norwich City moving on from the past with new boss against Preston North End

David Wagner was appointed Norwich manager just before their FA Cup clash last week, which saw them lose 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers, having come in to replace Dean Smith.

The Canaries are 11th in the Championship table, one place behind PNE, having been tipped to be a side that was challenging for the tittle this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Norfolk side have a history of doing just that and since the 2013-14 season, Norwich have either been promoted to the Premier League or relegated from it, spending their last four season either finishing top of the second tier or bottom of the top flight.

New Norwich City manager David Wagner

They are a yo-yo club in every sense of the word although it looks like they could have to endure a second season in the Championship at this rate, something which they will not be accustomed to.

In their new boss they have someone who knows how to win promotion, Wagner doing so with Huddersfield Town, keeping them in the top flight also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s since had an underwhelming time at Schalke and Young Boys, although he got the latter to the Champions League group stages, they were unable to retain their league title they had won prior to his joining and were 15 points off the pace when he was let go.

But that does not mean the 51-year-old former Borussia Dortmund II boss can’t be a success at Carrow Road, Daniel Farke also had the job at Dortmund and saw them into the Premier League and they will be hoping for the same impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the likes of Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki in his side, Wagner is not short of fire power and veterans such as Grant Hanley and Tim Krul have been there and done it before, so too the likes of exciting full back Max Aarons.

But Wganer pays not attention to what has come before, and is instead looking forward in his new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The key message was that we draw a line under the past and call this a restart or a new start. We want to implement something they maybe have not played before. Leave everything, even promotion success you might have had in the past, because you will not get it automatically again, you have to work to fight and to earn the right again.

"This is what I said to them. I told them it will not be easy. But we have a chance. And I said this before in life, whatever you do, you can only ask for a chance. Then it's up to you what you do with this, and we have a chance and we must work for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything I could wish for after the first couple of training sessions was there. I came in to an environment where I met a lot of open minded people. I think they were desperate to get a new idea, maybe a new identity on board as well.