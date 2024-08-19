Paul Heckingbottom | National World

PNE expect to make an appointment this week

Preston North End are set to make a decision on their new manager in the next couple of days, with an appointment expected before Saturday’s clash with Luton Town.

The Lilywhites had a turbulent last week, with Ryan Lowe’s sudden exit confirmed on Monday and interim boss Mike Marsh stepping down, after Saturday’s defeat at Swansea City. The Deepdale outfit saw off Sunderland in the Carabao Cup, but were well beaten in Wales at the weekend.

And, the swift decision from Marsh - to leave his caretaker position - has accelerated the need for a new man. Preston spent last week narrowing down a large list of names, and it’s understood a shortlist is now drawn up - along with a preferred order of candidates.

There are two stand out favourites, with the bookies. One of those is former Manchester City EDS coach, Brian Barry-Murphy - who had a stint as Rochdale boss between 2019 and 2021. The other main name in the frame is ex-Sheffield United, Barnsley and Leeds United manager, Paul Heckingbottom.

Here are the latest odds for the position, at 08:45 on Monday, 19 August:

Brian Barry-Murphy 1/1

Paul Heckingbottom 1/1

Alex Neil 8/1

Scott Lindsey 10/1

Gary Rowett 14/1

Jermain Defoe 16/1

Anthony Barry 20/1

David Moyes 22/1

Lee Johnson 22/1

Paul Gallagher 22/1

David Healy 25/1

David Wagner 25/1

Callum Davidson 28/1

Des Buckingham 28/1

Frank Lampard 28/1

Ashley Cole 33/1

Chris Hughton 33/1

Nicky Butt 33/1

