Next Nottingham Forest manager odds: Alex Neil emerges as a favourite to replace Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton has been sacked as Nottingham Forest manager this morning after their sixth defeat in seven Championship games last night - a 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough.

The 62-year-old leaves after eleven months with the Reds with the club currently sat at the foot of table on one point.

Hughton guided them to a 17th place finish last season, however it was looking like relegation was becoming more inevitable this time round after their terrible start to the campaign.

The Midlands side will now be keen to bring in someone who can turn their season around and Alex Neil could be one of the names on their list.

The former Preston North End boss was spotted at the City Ground during their defeat to Middlesbrough last night.

Here are the favourites to replace Chris Hughton according to Sky Bet...

1. Frank Lampard - 25/1 Frank Lampard previously managed Derby County in the Championship, leading them into the play-offs before joining his former club Chelsea. The former England international has been without a job since January 2021.

2. Eddie Howe - 25/1 Despite his success with AFC Bournemouth, Eddie Howe has been without a managerial job since he left the Cherries in August 2020. The former defender rejected the offer to become manager of Celtic in May.

3. Leoonardo Jardim - 22/1 Leonardo Jardim spent five years with AS Monaco, leading them to the league title and a Champions League semi-final in the 2016/17 season. The 47-year-old left the French club in December 2019, however only just joined Al-Hilal in June of this year.

4. Carlos Carvalhal - 20/1 Carlos Carvalhal currently manages Portuguese club Braga and was previously with Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City in the Championship. The 55-year-old won the Taca de Portugal with Braga last season.