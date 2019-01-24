New Preston North End contract for Paul Gallagher

Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has signed a new one-year contract with the Lilywhites.

Gallagher, 34, is set to make his 250th appearance in a North End shirt against Stoke City on Saturday.

Preston midfielder Paul Gallagher after his stint in goal against Ipswich

He signed a one-year deal last summer and his form this season prompted PNE to offer him a fresh contract which will keep him at Deepdale until the summer of 2020.

Gallagher's connection with Preston goes back to 2007 when he played 19 games on loan from Blackburn Rovers.

In October 2013 he returned to PNE on loan, this time from Leicester City.

He spent the remainder of the 2013/14 season and all of 2014/15 on loan, with him in the Preston side which won the League One play-off final against Swindon at Wembley in May 2015.

Gallagher joined North End permanently in the weeks after the Wembley win.

This season, he has made 17 starts and nine substitute appearances, scoring four goals.

In the 1-1 draw against Ipswich at Portman Road in November, Gallagher came off the bench to score with his first touch and then went in goal for the last 20 minutes after Chris Maxwell was sent-off.