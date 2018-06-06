New Deepdale contract for PNE keeper Mathew Hudson

Preston North End goalkeeper Mathew Hudson has signed a new two-year contract.

ALSO READ: Sean Maguire signs new PNE deal

Although the 19-year-old has only made one appearance in the first-team, he is highly-rated at Deepdale.

The plan is to send him out on loan in the 2018/19 campaign to get a run of games under his belt.

He has been a regular in the squad over the last three seasons, providing cover as the second or third choice keeper.

Hudson's one senior appearance came as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road in December 2015.

Only a trainee at the time, the Southport-born keeper came off the bench after Jordan Pickford had been sent-off for handling outside the box - a red card which was later rescinded on appeal.

Hudson said: "I am really thankful for the opportunity and thankful that I have been offered this contract.

"I am looking forward kicking on now."