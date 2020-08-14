New contract for Preston North End striker Sean Maguire

The two-year extension on top of his current deal runs to the summer of 2023, the 26-year-old becoming the second PNE player to extend his stay in the last 24 hours after Paul Gallagher agreed a one-year contract.

Maguire said: "I'm pleased to get this agreed. The manager showed me a lot of loyalty through some tough spells last season so signing this contract is me giving something back.

"I fell I have unfinished business. This is the longest I've been with any club - this is the start of my fourth season - I love it here and I want to help them get to the Premier League."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire

The Republic of Ireland international joined North End three years ago from League of Ireland side Cork City and has scored 18 goals in 96 appearances - 76 of those starts.

Earlier this year, Preston agreed a deal with Cork to buy out the sell-on clauses the Irish club had with Maguire and Alan Browne.

Last season, Maguire scored five goals for North End - his goal at Bristol City on the final day of the campaign was his first since December.

But he was used regularly by Lilywhites manager Alex Neil either up front or on the left-wing, featuring in 44 of the 46 Championship games.

Neil said: "Last season Sean probably didn’t score as many goals as he would have wanted, but I don’t think his goals were reflective of his performances.

“I thought there were some games where he was terrific for us. I thought Bristol City away at the end of the season he was excellent; I thought Wigan away he was excellent, so I’m sure he’ll be looking to kick himself on to another level this year.

"He’s doing what we ask him to do and he’s working hard every day. Providing he’s doing everything that he can possibly do to play as well as he can, that’s all you can ask of a player.