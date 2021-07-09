New boy Matthew Olosunde targets Preston promotion push next season

The American right-back will pull on a PNE shirt for the first time in tomorrow’s game at Bamber Bridge.

Olosunde, 23, joined last week on a two-year deal after leaving Rotherham

He’s had a few days to get to know his new team-mates at Euxton and has found the experience an enjoyable one.

Matthew Olosunde (photo:PNE)

With a good fitness base established over the past week, the visit to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium marks the start of the match sharpness section of pre-season.

Olosunde told the Lancashire Post: “The goal is to try and push for a play-off position, try and make our mark high up the league.

“One of the first things we spoke about when I was signing was the aim being to try and get to the play-offs, push for that promotion.”

Olosunde joined Izzy Brown and Liam Lindsay in the permanent signing camp, with Sepp van den Berg coming back on loan.

All four should see action against Brig as Frankie McAvoy fields a different XI in each half.

North End are Olosunde’s third English club, with him coming over from the States to play for Manchester United’s Under-23s before signing for Rotherham in 2019.

The Millers’ relegation saw Olosunde decide it was time for a change of club.

“Rotherham offered me another deal but I declined it, hoping to stay in the Championship,” said Olosunde.

“Preston came in for me and after a few discussions I decided it was the right place for me. I’d seen a few of the games before I came over and I liked the style of play, the level they played at.

“When I spoke with Peter Ridsdale and the gaffer, I really liked what I heard.”

Tomorrow’s game marks the first PNE fans have been able to attend since March last year, with the 1,300 tickets snapped-up quickly.

To adhere to social distance protocol North End’s players will get changed at Euxton and be bused in.

Pulling the boots on again is something Olosunde is very much looking forward to.

“It will be exciting to get my first game, some minutes in the opening friendly,” said Olosunde.”

“We’ve got a big season to get ready for and this is part of that build-up.

“On Sunday we are going to Scotland and it’s always good to go on an away trip during pre-season to help the squad gel and get used to each other.

“At Bamber Bridge it will be nice to see the Preston fans and play in front of a crowd, it’s been a while since we could.”