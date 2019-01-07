New boy Brad Potts hopes Preston North End fans have already had a glimpse of what he will bring to Deepdale

Brad Potts hopes he has given Preston supporters a glimpse of what he is about even before he has pulled on a white shirt.

The midfielder joined PNE from Barnsley last Thursday for a seven-figure fee.

Brad Potts in action against Preston for Barnsley last season

Potts was cup-tied for the FA Cup defeat to Doncaster on Sunday but will be available for this weekend’s clash with Swansea City.

Last season, Potts scored his first goal for Barnsley in a 1-1 draw with North End at Deepdale.

He netted nine in total in his 18 months with the Tykes, that ability to push into the box from midfield catching Preston’s eye.

Potts said: “The goal I got against Preston last season was my first for Barnsley.

Brad Potts gets used to his new surroundings at Deepdale

“That is a little taste of what I can do, get in the box and get on the end of things.

“I’m an attacking kind of midfielder, the manager says here he sees me playing off the right or in the middle.

“He likes rotation from his attacking players and that will suit me.

“In the Championship for Barnsley last season, I mainly played down the middle but this season I played more on the right.”

Potts’ move to Deepdale was completed quickly and under the radar, however the interest had been there for quite a while.

The new No.44 was a target last summer and North End renewed that interest in the build-up to the window.

Said Potts: “I had known about Preston’s interest for a couple of weeks but I didn’t know if the move was going to happen or not.

“My agent had said that if it was going to happen, Preston and Barnsley wanted it done quickly so that they both knew where they were at.

“That was good for me because I didn’t want it to drag on for the rest of the month.

“Coming in when I did and not being able to play in the FA Cup has at least allowed me a bit of time to settle in and get to know the lads.

“I know some of the lads from playing against them.”

Hexham-born Potts began his career at Carlisle before moving on to join Blackpool.

It was from the Seasiders that he joined Barnsley.

Potts says that having played for Blackpool does not bring any additional pressure now he’s landed at the other end of the M55.

“I know about the rivalry,” said the 24-year-old.

“But I was at Blackpool a couple of years ago and it’s not as if I’ve moved straight from there to Preston – I just want to do a good job here.”