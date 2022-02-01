'Nearly the perfect away performance': Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe's reaction to the goalless draw with Millwall

The game lacked attacking quality but North End wasted a golden chance to get a winner when Ben Whiteman fired a second-half penalty against the post.

Lowe said: "I thought we were outstanding, it was nearly the perfect away performance.

"There was only going to be one team who were going to win it and that was us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe salutes the travelling fans after the final whistle at Millwall

"I was really pleased with the attitude and application, it's always a good sign when the opposition change their shape.

"I thought we nullified their strengths and stopped their runs in behind from their strikers which they are very good at.

"As I said, I thought it was an outstanding performance and the only thing missing was three points - but I'm pleased we go home with one.

"With the penalty, sometimes you miss those, sometimes you score them.

"I think Ben will score more than he will miss, his record suggests that.

"We were very worthy of our penalty but that's football isn't it? We put our bodies on the line."

They took over from Patrick Bauer, Cameron Archer and Alan Browne - the latter two coming off the bench in the second half.

"we had made a few changes to freshen it up," said Lowe.

"With the team I wanted to give Ryan Ledson and Greg Cunningham another opportunity because it is not nice coming off at half-time like they did on Saturday, they are good footballers.

"In trurth, I could have taken 11 players off on Saturday.