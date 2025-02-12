Johannes Hoff Thorup found himself in a heated debate with frustrated Norwich fans following Preston North End’s victory at Carrow Road.

Milutin Osmajic’s fifth-minute strike proved the difference on the night as Paul Heckingbottom’s impressive side returned to the north west as worthy winners from the Championship head-to-head.

But while the North End boss basked in the satisfaction of a third away win of the season against a side with serious promotion ambitions, his opposite number didn’t have that luxury.

Instead, the Canaries manager found himself having to explain his side’s performance to a group of angry fans, who lured Norwich player Borja Sainz away from the beaten team’s lap of appreciation at the final whistle.

Revealing what happened during the incident, Thurop told pinkun.com: ‘To be honest, I didn't really hear it (the booing), but I saw that Borja was going down there to speak to them. My first thought was that I have to make sure that he didn't get into any problems, because that's the last thing we need.

‘And then, of course, when we went down there, we could hear that there was frustrations about the result. And my only words to them was really that we're doing everything we can here, and that's also what the boys did.

‘It's fine that there's criticism. It's fine that people are not satisfied with the result. I don't think one of the players is satisfied with the result. But I think, actually, it turned out to be okay that we went down there, because then you find out that we're human beings, and they are the same.

‘At the end of the day we all want Norwich City to win and get as many points as possible. So that was also the reason why we shook hands at the end. We are here for the same, they are here to support us.

‘We are here to make sure that we play as good as possible, and I think actually, it went fine in the end, but to begin with I was more concerned about Borja. That was the reason why I joined him.’

Holmes injury mars win

The win for North End sees them remain 15th in the Championship table with a record of just one defeat in eight as they turn their attention to Saturday’s home game against Burnley.

The victory will provide another boost to the ever-growing confidence levels in the PNE ranks. However, the loss of Duane Holmes to a suspected broken leg following a challenge from Shane Duffy during the Carrow Road victory did take the gloss off an eye-catching display on the road.

Speaking at the final whistle, Heckingbottom said: “He's in hospital so yeah, it's not looking good. Listen, the tackle's happened. Shane's not meant it. It is the type of tackle we're trying to get out of the game from behind. We'll get around Duane and make sure he's okay but yeah, it's not good and it's put a dampener on a fantastic victory.

“That's (a broken leg) the diagnosis but we'll not know until the x-rays. He's in hospital now so we'll know soon enough. Horrible, yeah, horrible. They are rarities now in football with how little contact there is. His leg was just his leg was planted and Shane just kicked through the back of his planted leg, so nowhere for it to go and just a heavy, heavy tackle.”

