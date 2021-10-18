Monday’s news from around the Championship: Preston North End man opens up on battle with illness, ex-Barnsley boss tipped to return to club, Blackburn Rovers forward joins FC United of Manchester in loan deal

Preston North End forward Tom Barkhuizen has told the Lancashire Post about the devastating effects Covid had on him.

Barkhuizen contracted the virus in August and believes only it was only being doubled-jabbed kept him out hospital.

Elsewhere, Robbie Brady has joined AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer following his departure from Burnley in the summer.

Monday afternoon's news round-up

The 29-year-old has initially signed a deal until the end of the season but the Cherries have the option to extend his stay with the club.

Meanwhile HITC reports that Neil Redfearn could be in line for a surprise return to Oakwell as Barnsley manager, with Markus Schopp under increasing pressure.

The 56-year-old previously took charge at Leeds United and Rotherham United.

The Daily Record says Livingston manager David Martindale has tipped QPR’s Lyndon Dykes to earn himself a move to the Premier League.

Martindale claims ‘one of the top six managers in the world really, really likes him’ and also that ‘a lot of big managers’ are looking at the Scotland international.

The 26-year-old has scored five goals in the Championship this season.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, with Aston Villa and Everton also said to be keeping tabs on him, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal in February.

And The 72 website says Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Burns has joined FC United of Manchester on loan on an initial one-month deal.