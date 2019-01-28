Monday’s Premier League LIVE: Real Madrid make Eden Hazard No.1 target | Hull City want Liverpool starlet | Crystal Palace target James McCarthy | PSG ace wants Liverpool move Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up PSG ace wants Liverpool move as the Anfield club open talks with Italian ace, Arsenal target hands in transfer request and Chelsea striker admits he could leave. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Olivier Giroud Alan Browne’s double boost: Midfielder draws praise from Preston boss Alex Neil after hitting the 10 goal-mark for the season Championship rumours: Leeds, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and West Brom in hunt for Fulham trio | Man Utd and Liverpool in battle to sign Birmingham City whizkid | Blackburn Rovers hold talks with Middlesbrough midfielder over permanent deal