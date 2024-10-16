John Garratt and Sir Tom Finney | Mike Payne

It is planned for the seventh minute of the game

A minute’s applause in memory of a former Preston North End director has been planned for Saturday’s match against Coventry City.

In the 7th minute of the Championship fixture, which kicks off at 12:30pm, Deepdale has been asked to mark the first anniversary of John Garratt’s passing. Garratt worked as a director at PNE from 1982 to 1996, and was club sponsor from 1986 to 1990.

He died last year, aged 91 - a page in Saturday’s programme will celebrate his life and there will be a Q&A during half-time. Garratt, in 1982, was one of 20 local business people to invest £12,500 - to help North End raise the £250,000 required to avoid administration.

Garratt served as vice-chairman during Gordon Lee’s stint as manager in the 1980s - when Keith Leeming was chairman and Barney Campbell the managing director. Garratt represented North End at Football League meetings and stayed on the board until 1996.

Garratt’s son, James, told the Lancashire Post: “Dad attended his first North End game in 1937, aged 5, and was part of North End’s record attendance at Deepdale - of 42,682 against Arsenal in April 1938. He watched Sir Tom Finney, his favourite player, throughout his career and became a proud member of the Guild Club in the 1960s and 70s.

“Dad's favourite period was when the family firm, Garratts Insurance, became the club sponsor in 1986 - at a cost of £25,000 each season - until 1990. The sponsorship coincided with a successful period under John McGrath, including the memorable 1986-87 promotion from the fourth Division - with the influence of Sam Allardyce, Frank Worthington and the emergence of Alan Kelly Jnr and Nigel Jemson.

“He celebrated his 90th birthday with a table in the Invincibles Lounge, where he was very proud to be joined by three generations of his family and a number of Nobby Stiles' promotion-winning side - including Gordon Coleman, Alex Bruce, Mike Elwiss and Roy Tunks, with Oshor Williams also attending.

“Towards the end of his long and interesting life, he declared: "You know, I think I've had the best of everything." This undoubtedly included his love of Preston North End, and the Garratt family is equally proud of Dad's involvement with the club which, like all families who are football supporters, will endure for all the generations to come.”