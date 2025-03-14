The FA’s investigation has not yet been concluded

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says Milutin Osmajic has spoken to the FA regarding the racism allegations made against him.

During the goalless Championship draw in mid-February, between PNE and Burnley, Osmajic is alleged to have racially abused Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. The number 28 ‘strongly refuted’ those claims and the case is still being investigated by the Football Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend it was reported that the FA had held dialogue with the Burnley man, to learn his version of events at Deepdale. Osmajic - whom Clarets players did not shake hands with before the FA Cup contest this month - is now said to have met with the investigators too.

“There's been conversations, yes,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “But that’s it; the process is however long it goes on. Like I said, this can't be rushed. This is a serious incident, a serious case. So, yes, there's a big process to go through.”

Osmajic could return to action this weekend

The 25-year-old has missed the last two Championship matches due to a hip issue. But, North End’s manager is hopeful of having the striker - who has scored 13 goals in all competitions this campaign - back for Saturday’s game at home to Portsmouth.

“Hopefully, yes,” said Heckingbottom. “He wasn't at a level where he was comfortable playing... still sore. He was still hindered by his hip and still feeling it. But we want him playing and he wants to be playing. We're hoping that these last few days rest we've given him has calmed it down for him to play and then go away with Montenegro.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, the striker’s court case for speeding on the M6 has been pushed back five months. Osmajic was due in Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday but the case was adjourned. He will now go before Coventry Magistrates’ Court on August 19.

Your next PNE read: Five Preston North End men Ryan Lowe could swoop for at Wigan Athletic