Millwall v Preston North End: Confirmed teams - Liam Lindsay, Ali McCann and Ched Evans start at The Den

Liam Lindsay, Ali McCann and Ched Evans came into the side, with Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne and Cameron Archer moving to the bench.

There was a seat on the bench for Bambo Diaby who on Monday signed a contract for the rest of the season, having trained with PNE since November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End new boy Bambo Diaby warms-up before the game at Millwall

Lowe had spoken on Monday about keeping the player fresh.

It was centre-half Lindsay's first appearance since the derby defeat at Blackburn Rovers on December 4.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, McNamara, Kieftendbeld, Mitchell, Malone, Burke, Bennett, Afobe. Subs: Long, J Wallace, Pearce, Saville, Mahoney, Evans, Burey.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, McCann, Ledson, Cunningham, Riiis, Evans. Subs: Ripley, Earl, Diaby, Bauer, Browne, Archer, Sinclair.