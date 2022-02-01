Millwall v Preston North End: Confirmed teams - Liam Lindsay, Ali McCann and Ched Evans start at The Den

Ryan Lowe made three changes to the Preston North End starting XI for the Championship clash with Millwall at The Den.

By Dave Seddon
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 7:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 8:00 pm

Liam Lindsay, Ali McCann and Ched Evans came into the side, with Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne and Cameron Archer moving to the bench.

There was a seat on the bench for Bambo Diaby who on Monday signed a contract for the rest of the season, having trained with PNE since November.

Read More

Read More
Why wasn’t Preston North End’s new signing Bambo No.5?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Preston North End new boy Bambo Diaby warms-up before the game at Millwall

Lowe had spoken on Monday about keeping the player fresh.

It was centre-half Lindsay's first appearance since the derby defeat at Blackburn Rovers on December 4.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, McNamara, Kieftendbeld, Mitchell, Malone, Burke, Bennett, Afobe. Subs: Long, J Wallace, Pearce, Saville, Mahoney, Evans, Burey.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, McCann, Ledson, Cunningham, Riiis, Evans. Subs: Ripley, Earl, Diaby, Bauer, Browne, Archer, Sinclair.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Ched EvansAli McCannMillwallRyan Lowe