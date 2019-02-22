Millwall boss Neil Harris aiming to complete excellent seven days with win over Preston North End

Neil Harris insists the quick turnaround for his Millwall side will pose no problems when they host Preston North End on Saturday.

The Lions picked up an impressive 1-0 win at Derby on Wednesday night and won’t have log to prepare to face the in-form Lilywhites.

Alex Neil’s side themselves looked fatigued in their 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest last Saturday which came on the back of a big 3-0 win over Norwich the previous Wednesday.

Harris however believes the momentum his side are building will be key, Millwall having also reached the last eight of the FA Cup.

"I said to the boys that the temperament and professionalism after Wimbledon was outstanding and we followed it up against Derby,” he told the Lions’ official website.

“We now face Preston on Saturday who are a really hard-working side, bang in form, and who we had two really tough drawn games with last season.

“They got the better of us at Deepdale because of their first-half display and it will be another really tough game which we certainly look forward to.

"When you get three points at a place like we did, tiredness doesn't matter.

“It's about recovery and preparation and heart and determination.”