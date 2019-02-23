Millwall 1-3 Preston North End: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End made it four straight Championship away wins as a fast start helped them to victory at The Den Look back on the action as it happened. Andrew Hughes scores Preston's opening goal against Millwall Adam Lord’s PNE Pressview: It will take a scintillating run for Preston to get in the play-offs