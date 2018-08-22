Midfielder Daniel Johnson extends Preston North End contract

Midfielder Daniel Johnson has extended his Preston North End contract for a further two years.

LIVE: Follow all the build-up, action and reaction from PNE's game at Norwich

The 25-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season with the Lilywhites moving to tie him down until the summer of 2021.

Johnson has only featured in the League Cup this season, playing 84 minutes of the 3-1 win over Morecambe in the first round.

He has been a mainstay in recent seasons however, making 148 appearances in all competitions for the club and scoring 24 goals since joining from Aston Villa in January 2015.

The deal was announced prior to PNE’s game at Norwich on Wednesday night.