Midfielder Brad Potts has settled in quickly at Preston North End

Brad Potts already feels right at home in the Preston squad after last month’s move to Deepdale from Barnsley.

The midfielder has started PNE’s last four games, scoring in the away victories at QPR and Stoke City.

He has added a new dynamic to the engine room, his game all about driving forward into attacking areas.

Potts told the Post: “The way we play suits me down to the ground.

“I’m always speaking to the gaffer in training sessions and just looking to improve.

“I’m really enjoying myself playing with this group of lads.

“The manager has been great with me since I came in.

“He’s really helped me on the training pitch and I know what he wants from me and what positions he wants me to pick up.”

North End spent around £1.5m to land 24-year-old Potts early in January.

He had been a target last summer and Alex Neil finally got his man this window.

When signing him, PNE boss Neil said Potts would be suited to playing on the right-hand side of the attacking line behind the striker.

But he has caught the eye in a more central role too. Said Potts: “There have been a lot of injuries this season and it has been hard.

“But most of the squad are back now so there is a lot of competition for places and everyone will be pushing each other on to finish as high as we can.

“With all the lads coming back you know that if you’re not performing there will be someone else filling your space.

“We’ve got a big squad and a great group of players.

“There’s a good team spirit and a good vibe around the place.

“Results have been good of late and we need to take that form and our good spirit into the games ahead.”

Next up for Potts and his North End team-mates is the quick hop down the M61 to face Bolton on Saturday.

They have been challenged by Neil to put a strong run of form together in the 16 games which remain this season.

Neil will not rule out a charge for the play-offs, with there currently being a 10-point gap between PNE and Bristol City in sixth place.

But it would take quite a run to get them there and for the form of others to dip.

Irrespective of the top-six target, a strong last three months of the season is vital.

It would build momentum and optimism ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.