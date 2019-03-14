Middlesbrough will appeal against Daniel Ayala's red card in Preston North End defeat

Daniel Ayala protests to referee Keith Stroud after being sent off on Wednesday night
Daniel Ayala protests to referee Keith Stroud after being sent off on Wednesday night

Middlesbrough are to appeal against Daniel Ayala’s red card in their defeat to Preston North End on Wednesday night.

Referee Keith Stroud’s decision to send the defender off for a challenge on Brandon Barker just after the hour mark swung the game in Lilywhites’ favour.

The visitors were 1-0 down at the time but Paul Gallagher scored the resulting free-kick to level things up before Jayden Stockley headed home the winner nine minutes from time.

Should the decision be upheld Ayala would serve a four-game ban for his second red card of the season.

“The club will be submitting a claim for the wrongful dismissal of Dani Ayala during Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat by Preston North End at the Riverside,” Boro said in a statement.

“Ayala was given a straight red card by referee Keith Stroud in the 62nd minute of the game after a challenge on Brandon Barker with Boro leading 1-0.

“The match official deemed this to be ‘serious foul play’ and the defender currently faces a four-game ban.

“The claim will be lodged before the 1pm deadline on Friday, and the disciplinary panel will review before our weekend game at Aston Villa.”