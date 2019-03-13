Middlesbrough v Preston North End: Live updates of Wednesday night's Championship clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End will look to continue their march towards the Championship play-off places at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night. Follow all the build-up, action and reaction as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Alex Neil dishes out instructions at the Riverside Stadium Super computer predicts EVERY Championship midweek result - and it's good news for Norwich City Preston North End retro game - Wimbledon's first visit to Deepdale in 1982