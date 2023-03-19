Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick discussed Cameron Archer's motivations as he netted Preston North End double

Archer spent the second half of last season on loan at PNE and did have the choice to return to Deepdale this summer, instead opting for a move to the North East.

The Aston Villa man is one goal away from equalling his total of seven from last season whilst at Preston, having joined Boro at the same point in this campaign.

Two of those goals came on Saturday, as the home side ran out 4-0 winners at the Riverside to keep their hunt for an automatic promotion spot alive.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick

Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom lived up to the billing my scoring the opening goal in the first half, with Archer adding his double in the second half. Bambo Diaby was given a second yellow card with just two minutes of the 90 left, with Marcus Forss adding a fourth goal in stoppage time.

Archer’s celebrations for both goals were muted against the club that gave him his first taste of senior game time in the football league – although he very nearly wasn’t deemed fit enough to play.

Carrick said: "Whether he's extra motivated or not, I don't think so. Cam's performances of late and the way he goes about it, he's highly motivated anyway. He loves scoring goals as strikers do and he feeds off it.

"His performances have been good anyway. We've scored goals and shared the load throughout the team but it was a good day for Cam. It was nice to see him score.

"He got a bad roll of the ankle yesterday so it was touch and go, he had a fitness test and he was desperate to play. That's why we had to take him off in the end, it was more of a precaution but we hope he's alright.

Boro now march on and continue their push for promotion to the Premier League, netting their 50th goal under boss Carrick in the process.

No one in the division can best Middlesbrough’s total of 50 goals since Carrick took on his first role in management and he admits he does enjoy watching his side play with bravery.

“The boys were good all round, I thought it was a really good performance, from the start,” he said. “We got into our stride pretty quick from kick off. I thought all aspects of our game were good, our pressing, our energy from the front was really good and our football was very, very good.

"I'm delighted with the way the game went with goals going in and sharing the loads, boys were getting goals for their performances which they deserved. It was a good day for us.

"I enjoy watching the boys take the ball with the courage and belief to express themselves. I said that to them before the game, there's nothing more fun, I can't ask any more of them than something like the first goal, for instance. Playing through the pitch, taking the ball, playing for each other, making angles, progressing through the pitch and just showing what they're capable of.

"I'm not asking them to do anything extra special, I just believe in what they are capable of. To see that, in some situations it's easier and some situations it's tougher, but that's when you see the real players and their character and the boys have been unbelievable at that.