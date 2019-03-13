Middlesbrough 1-2 Preston North End: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End pulled off a fine second-half comeback at the Riverside Stadium after Daniel Ayala was sent off for the hosts. Look back on all the action as it happened Alex Neil dishes out instructions at the Riverside Stadium Super computer predicts EVERY Championship midweek result - and it's good news for Norwich City