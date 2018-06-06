Michael Crowe capture will free up PNE keeper Mathew Hudson to go out on loan

Goalkeeper Mathew Hudson has extended his stay with Preston but is unlikely to be spending too much time at Deepdale next season.

The teenager signed a new two-year contract yesterday, becoming the fourth North End player to agree fresh terms in the last fortnight.

But rather than be the club’s third-choice keeper in the 2018/19 campaign, the plan is for him to go out on loan to get a run of first-team games.

With that in mind, PNE have signed Michael Crowe from Ipswich Town.

He has agreed a two-year deal and will officially join on July 1, when his contract at Ipswich ends.

Crowe will compete with Declan Rudd and Chris Maxwell.

Hudson, 19, is excited about the chance of getting out to play first-team football.

He has one appearance for PNE under his belt, which was a baptism of fire. That came against Leeds at Elland Road in December 2015, when he was a trainee.

Named on the bench that day, Hudson was called into action when Jordan Pickford was sent off for handling outside the box.

That red card was later rescinded on appeal.

Hudson has been on the bench a number of times since but has not seen action.

Southport-born Hudson said: “I have been here a long time now and I am at the stage now where I have matured enough to push myself to the limit and try and kick on.

“I’ve trained with a lot of really good goalkeepers and learnt a lot and got a lot of experience from the reserve games and pre-season games.

“But now is the time that I need to get some proper games and I will be looking to do that.”

Preston want to operate with three goalkeepers next season, knowing there is not the option of bringing in loan cover between windows.

Last term Hudson was on the bench for three months when Rudd was injured.