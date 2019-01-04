Memory match: When Preston North End KO’d Doncaster in the FA Cup

Preston and Doncaster have met once before in the FA Cup, the Lilywhites coming out on top of a first-round tie in November 1997.

They won 3-2 at Deepdale but got a scare along the way from the visitors who at the time were propping up the Football League.

North End were in the league above – the Second Division – and three goals in a nine-minute spell around the hour saw the job done.

Sean Gregan and David Eyres got the first two goals, Michael Appleton credited with the third although it looked more of an own goal from Lee Warren.

Gary Peters’ men had not enjoyed the best of fortune in the weeks leading up to this clash.

They had lost their three previous home games, while the victory at Luton Town the week before had ended a run of four straight defeats.

So the last thing North End needed was to concede a goal after just six minutes.

Michael Jackson slipped to allow Prince Moncrieffe a run on goal.

Moncrieffe’s shot was pushed behind by keeper Teuvo Moilanen.

The resulting corner came the way of Adie Mike who rose to head home.

Mike had a couple more chances to add to the lead as PNE wobbled.

But gradually they settled down and went on to boss much of the play.

Lee Ashcroft, Appleton, Gary Parkinson and Tony Lormor all had chances to equalise.

At half-time, North End switched to 3-5-2 and the change paid dividends.

Thirty seconds after the interval, Ashcroft stuck out his chest to deflect a shot from Appleton inches wide.

The equaliser came in the 56th minute, Appleton’s cross from the right cleared out of the Doncaster box as far as Gregan 25 yards out.

He chested the ball down and hit a thunderous volley which took a deflection on its way into the net.

Ashcroft hit the post soon after, having got the end of a cross from Lormor.

North End went ahead in the 63rd minute, Parkinson earning a free-kick on the right-wing.

Gregan took it quickly, that catching-out Donny who were still organising their wall.

Ashcroft darted to meet it down the side of the box and put over a low cross which Eyres side-footed home at the far post.

The home side stretched their lead a minute later.

Appleton swung over a corner from the left, the ball dropping over Gregan and hitting Warren’s thigh before flying into the net.

Rovers goalkeeper Dean Williams prevented further damage being inflicted when he saved well from Lormor who has burst through.

When the ball rebounded back to Lormor, the striker saw a header cleared off the line by Warren.

Soon after, Lormor had the ball in the net only for an offside flag to rule it out.

Ryan Kidd and Ashcroft had efforts blocked one after the other in a scramble.

For all PNE’s dominance, they had to endure something of a nervous finish.

Moilanen tipped a shot from Jim Dobbin behind in the 85th minute.

Then two minutes later, Doncaster scored to reduce the arrears.

John Ramsey’s pass played in fellow substitute Andy Hammond, who steered a low shot past Moilanen.

Sniffing a replay, Donny pushed forward but apart from a couple of scrambles there was little to worry North End.