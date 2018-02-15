Memory match: PNE v Wolves

Preston came from behind for victory in this Deepdale clash against Wolves nearly 10 years ago.

All the goals came in the second half on March 11, 2008, with Callum Davidson’s penalty cancelling out Andy Keogh’s opener before Simon Whaley’s goal nine minutes from time handed Alan Irvine’s side all three points.

Callum Davidson scores from the penalty spot.

It was a third win in a row for the Lilywhites in the space of just eight days, the first time they had achieved the feat in 17 months, and was to be part of a run of seven games unbeaten, five of them being victories.

This Tuesday night comeback moved PNE up to 15th in the Championship, that being the position they would finish the 2007-08 season as Wolves missed out on the play-offs on goal difference come May.

After wins on their travels at Leicester and Charlton, Irvine’s men were made to work for their hat-trick as they pulled clear of the wrong end of the second tier having looked in serious trouble only a few games before.

PNE shot-stopper Andy Lonergan was the first goalkeeper in action on the night, expertly denying Dave Edwards one-on-one in just the second minute.

The cross-shot from striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake which took a deflection and rolled across the face of goal and beyond the far post, was then the best Wolves could produce as the rest of the half belonged to Preston.

The hosts were unsuccessful with a penalty claim in the 26th minute when Chris Brown appeared to get a hefty shove in the back from Neil Collins but North End were to get their chance from the spot later on.

Sean St Ledger went closest in the first period after stooping to meet a cross and sending a header inches over the bar.

Whaley also had a rasping shot saved by keeper Wayne Hennessey and the non-stop Chris Sedgwick saw an angled effort tipped over.

Davidson saw a drive deflected into the side-netting and Tamas Priskin, a recent arrival on loan from Watford, tried an acrobatic overhead kick but the keeper was in the right place.

After the break Billy Jones clipped the outside of the post with a shot from 30 yards and Sedgwick went close again as North End continued to look the more likely to get their noses in front.

However having arrived as a half-time substitute, Keogh put the visitors in front against the run of play on 52 minutes.

The Irishman made Youl Mawene pay for a hasty challenge by getting away to finish confidently into the bottom-left corner.

Even though Preston had not previously come back to win from a goal down at home that season, Deepdale was to witness a fine turnaround.

North End responded with another wave of attacks and in one of them on the hour-mark Brown tried to go between two defenders and went down.

As he did so Jody Craddock was adjudged to have tripped him, although the decision looked a touch generous, something Wolves boss Mick McCarthy was quick to point out in his post-match press conference.

Davidson stepped up and slammed the spot-kick down the middle to bring the scores level.

The equaliser signalled an all-out assault on the Wolves goal as Preston went in search of the winner.

And it arrived nine minutes from time when Jones pushed the ball forward for Whaley who turned and lashed the ball home.