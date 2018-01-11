Memory match: MIllwall v Preston North End, September 2005

Patrick Agyemang climbed off the bench to be Preston’s matchwinner at Millwall in September 2005.

Born just four miles from the New Den, it was a decent homecoming for the South London lad.

This was the second time in successive away games that Agyemang had found the net as a substitute.

Twelve days earlier, the striker had found scored in a 4-0 Bank Holiday victory at Ipswich.

This clash in the capital was not the greatest by any stretch of the imagination.

David Kelly, No.2 to PNE boss Billy Davies, described it as ‘ugly’.

And North End skipper Chris Lucketti admitted that there had been ‘more fouls than passes’.

Referee Mike Jones had to produce his yellow card on seven occasions in the first hour of the clash.

Sometimes you have to win ugly though, and North End were delighted to bring the three points home with them from London.

Davies had made just one change to the team which had won so convincingly against Ipswich.

He chose to rest Graham Alexander who had played twice for Scotland during the international break.

Chris Sedgwick came into the starting XI, North End lining-up 4-3-3 but changing quite early on to 4-4-2.

Danny Dichio, facing his former club, got some stick in the opening exchanges from the home fans. But they were to swiftly turn their attentions to their own team, with the Lions looking shaky early on.

PNE took the lead in the 19th minute, David Nugent winning a free-kick after he was dumped to the ground by a crude challenge from Alan Dunne.

David Jones, on loan from Manchester United, curled the free-kick beyond the wall and past Millwall goalkeeper Andy Marshall.

Like Agyemang, Jones had also scored at Ipswich in the previous game.

Nugent, who had played in the England Under-21s side a few days earlier, missed a good chance to extend the lead two minutes before the interval. A goal kick from Carlo Nash sailed over the home defence and let Nugent in on goal with just Marshall to beat.

But he fluffed the chance, lobbing a tame effort into the gloves of a relieved Marshall.

Millwall equalised in the 51st minute, scoring from a free-kick like North End had done earlier.

Matt Hill gave it away with a foul on Ben May, although 30 yards out there was still work to do for midfielder Don Hutchinson.

He kept his free-kick low, going past the wall and into the corner of the net, with Nash seeing it late.

Nugent could have put PNE back in front when free in the box but he delayed his shot too long and was robbed of possession.

At the other end, Nash made a good save to turn a shot from Barry Hayles past the post.

With an hour on the clock, Agyemang joined the action in place of Dichio.

It took him 17 minutes to find the net and be Preston’s hero of the afternoon.

He started the move with a powerful run down the left in his own half, then played a one-two with Dickson Etuhu.

On receiving the ball back, Agyemang surged into the box and stabbed a shot past Marshall as he came to try and narrow the angle.

Late on, Lucketti put in a fine block to deny May, while late chances fell to Nugent and Jones.