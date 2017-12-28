Memory Match: Callum Davidson at the double for Preston against Cardiff

It should not come as too much of a surprise that Sky have chosen Preston North End ’s visit to Cardiff City for live coverage.

This is a fixture which has been played three times in front of the cameras in years gone by.

Callum Davidson

North End won a Friday night game 1-0 at Ninian Park in 2004 with a goal from Youl Mawene, while there was a painful 4-1 defeat under Paul Simpson in February 2007.

The cameras were back a few months later for PNE’s visit to Wales in September 2007, the Saturday lunchtime clash finishing 2-2.

It was an afternoon when Callum Davidson and Robbie Fowler grabbed the limelight for their respective teams.

Twice ex-Liverpool striker Fowler gave Cardiff the lead, twice Davidson pulled PNE level with superb finishes.

Callum Davidson lets fly with PNE's first goal at Cardiff in 2007

His second equaliser came a minute into stoppage-time, earning Preston a deserved share of the spoils.

Davidson had been pushed into midfield that day, allowing Matt Hill to fill the left-back slot.

Playing up front for North End was Paul Gallagher, at the time on loan from Blackburn.

He was filling the striker’s role vacated by another loan player, Andy Carroll, who was serving a suspension.

PNE shouted loudly for a penalty early on when Gallagher wriggled through the middle only to claim defender Roger Johnson knocked the ball away with his arm.

But referee Andy Hall waved away the appeals.

Preston had the game’s first attempt at goal when Gallagher’s rising shot only just cleared the crossbar.

Cardiff went close when Johnson exploited North End’s weakness at corners, powering in a header which Davidson got back to nod off the line.

Preston had goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan to thank for not falling behind in the 14th minute when a header from Joe Ledley looked to be arrowing towards the net.

Lonergan threw himself towards it and managed to tip the ball behind.

But Cardiff went ahead after 28 minutes with Fowler producing a flash of his old brilliance in the six-yard box, stooping at the far post to get his head to a right-wing cross from Ledley to power the ball past Lonergan.

North End levelled six minutes into the second half with part one of Davidson’s double.

A cross into the Cardiff penalty box was headed clear by Johnson but it fell to Davidson 20 yards out who caught it with a sweet left-foot half-volley which flew into the bottom corner of the net past Bluebirds keeper Michael Oakes.

The contest swung back in favour of the home side in the 68th minute.

This time Fowler made his presence felt at the near post, heading home a corner from Ledley.

They were his first two goals for the Welsh club since joining that that summer.

PNE stayed in the game and defended plenty of pressure from the home side as they pressed for a third goal.

That resilience paid off as they grabbed a 91st minute equaliser in some style.

Awarded a free-kick 25 yards out, North End stood three men in front of Cardiff’s defensive wall.

The ball was rolled into the path of Davidson who struck a screamer of a shot into the net past the unsighted keeper.

Team-mates piled on top of the Scotsman to celebrate the late goal and a point which had been hard-earned.

After the equaliser, there was a hold-up in play when Cardiff defender Johnson was carried off with a neck injury.