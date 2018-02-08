Memory match: Brentford v PNE, September 1999

Preston North End twice needed equalisers to take a point from a game they had the better of.

The visit to Griffin Park in September 1999 pitched them against a Brentford side unbeaten for seven months.

That run for the London side stretched back 22 games and this was the first time they had conceded at home in the 1999/2000 season.

Jonathan Macken and Paul McKenna found the net for David Moyes’ men.

However, it was a goal at the other end which made the headlines that afternoon.

Paul Evans scored in the 73rd minute to restore the Bees’ lead after Macken had struck from close range.

It was not your standard goal, Evans finding the net from more than 50 yards with a shot which sailed over North End keeper Teuvo Moilanen.

Preston had made the trip to the capital on the back of a 2-0 away win at Gillingham and a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at Deepdale which saw them overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit in the League Cup.

Moyes’ boys started well, Mark Rankine shooting over and McKenna sending a shot into the side-netting.

Lee Cartwright was inches off target with a volley from outside the box.

Macken should have scored in the 23rd minute when a backpass from Gavin Mahon fell short of keeper Andy Woodman.

The striker stole in and lifted a shot over Woodman but just over the bar too.

Brentford had a sight of goal at the other end, a shot from Scott Partridge blocked by a PNE defender with his follow-up saved by Moilanen.

It was Partridge who gave Brentford the lead against the run of play in the 43rd minute.

Ijah Anderson lifted a ball over the top of the North End defence, Partridge getting the wrong side of Ryan Kidd to get clear on goal.

Kidd tried to pull him back but Partridge shrugged off the challenge and put a low shot past Moilanen.

After half-time, McKenna almost squeezed a shot under Woodman after a pass from Alex Mathie had found him.

Cartwright put a shot over the bar, while centre-back Michael Jackson was only inches too high with a header from a Cartwright free-kick.

Moyes sent on Kurt Nogan to form a three-man attack with Macken and Mathie in the 70th minute.

Within three minutes, the attacking change had worked as North End equalised.

They forced a corner when Mathie’s shot was blocked and diverted behind.

McKenna swung the flag-kick into the box which was met by Jackson.

His header was tipped away by Woodman but only as far as Macken who headed home from close range.

Straight from the re-start Brentford regained their lead.

Kick-off was taken by Lloyd Owusu and Partridge, the ball rolled forward to Evans in the centre circle.

The midfielder spotted Moilanen marginally off his line and sent a shot dipping over the flying Finn.

Brentford nearly got a third goal soon after, Owusu shooting wide from close in, when he should really have done better.

That was to prove a costly miss as PNE carved out an equaliser in the 81st minute.

McKenna got possession on the left wing, playing a one-two with Nogan as he came inside.

As the Brentford defence backed off, McKenna let fly with a dipping shot from 25 yards which flew into the top corner.

In the closing minutes, Graham Alexander and Nogan had late chances.