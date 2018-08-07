Match-winner Alan Browne hopes QPR win can be start of improved home form for Preston North End

Alan Browne hopes Preston North End’s victory against Queens Park Rangers on the opening day was a sign of things to come in relation to their home form.

PNE fared slightly better on the road last term, winning 10 away matches and nine at Deepdale.

Preston North End's Alan Browne

Stronger form in front of the home faithful is one of the targets for this term and Browne delivered the 1-0 win over QPR with a 50th minute header.

Browne told the Post: “Our form at home was probably our downfall last season.

“People were crying out for us to be more advanced and expressive.

“That was something the gaffer spoke about when we had the team meeting before Saturday’s game.

“He said we needed to change our form at home and I think that is why we saw a more attacking display against QPR.

“We dominated for a long period of the game and it is just about that cutting edge in front of goal.

“It was only the first game so that will come.”

After finding the net nine times in league and cup last season – winning PNE’s goal of the season award – Browne took up where he left off by scoring against QPR.

The Irishman netted with a looping header from a Josh Harrop free-kick but he did wonder for a moment whether it would be taken off him.

“Callum Robinson was in there by the post so when it went in I stopped celebrating for a moment,” said Browne.

“But I was certain it was mine and Callum told me later that he hadn’t touched it.

“Last season gave me the taste of scoring goals and I want that to continue.”

Browne showed versatility during Saturday’s game, with him playing the majority of it in an attacking midfield role before seeing the game out as an emergency centre-half when Tom Clarke went off with a head injury.

“The gaffer wanted us to play with two No.10s – Josh Harrop and myself,” said Browne.

“Louis Moult played as the target man, he occupied the defenders and we made runs off him.

“I know that wasn’t where the goal came from, but we had a lot of joy in behind QPR by stretching them that way.

“Sometimes it is all about having to stretch teams by making unselfish runs, that is something we do very well at times.

“I thought Louis did more than well enough up front on Saturday, he was fantastic and chased every ball.

“We need back-up because Sean Maguire is out but for me, Louis deserves to keep his place.

“This week is about getting ready for Swansea and we’ll go there with confidence after the QPR win.”