Preston North End are in safe hands with Paul Heckingbottom and won’t be in danger of relegation this season.

That is the confident view of former PNE, Liverpool and Brighton defender, Mark Lawrenson - who started his career with his hometown club, back in 1974. Lawrenson, who forged a long punditry career post-playing, made 73 appearances for Preston.

He keeps a close eye on his boyhood club and takes in games at Deepdale often. In the past, Lawrenson has not been overly optimistic of North End’s top six chances. But, he certainly isn’t worried about this season under Heckingbottom - who has been in the hot seat for a couple of months now.

“Preston will be fine, they won't get relegated from the Championship," Lawrenson told Sports Casting. "Slowly, but surely, they will find some form. I have my full trust in Paul Heckingbottom and his squad. They have always been such a difficult side to beat.

“They should've beaten Burnley at Turf Moor a few weeks ago, which shows the dangers they pose to teams. They’re an experienced unit from the top of the club to the bottom. at staying in the Championship. The people in charge won’t let them get relegated.”